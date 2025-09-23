Spectators at this year’s Concours d’Elegance will be treated to a stunning display of “Golden Oldies” as a full list of over 70 vintage and post-vintage cars and motorcycles has been entered for the event.
The 53rd annual Concours, organized by the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, will take place at the Nairobi Racecourse on Sunday, September 28th, starting at 9:00 a.m. It is organized with support from Stanbic Bank and SGA Security Group.
The oldest car in this year’s competition is Ugandan enthusiast Ali Alam’s 1927 Ford Model T, making its debut. It will compete against other early entries, including James Duder’s 1928 Ford Model A pick-up and the 1930 Essex Super Six entered by his father, Mike Duder. Also expected to be strong contenders for the top prize are Adrian Wroe’s 1930 Ford Model A and Veronica Duder’s elegant 1934 Rolls Royce Boattail, both of which have been overall winners in previous events.
On the motorcycle side, Rick Agagliate makes a comeback after a decade with his 1926 Triumph 550 SD, which will go head-to-head with Dominique Antoine’s similar 1925 Triumph 550 SD. These two vintage bikes are expected to be among the crowd favorites, alongside a 2006 BMW GS 1200 and a 2015 Harley Davidson XL.
This year’s event is specially dubbed “The Bob Dewar Memorial Edition” in honor of the founder of the Concours, who passed away earlier this year.
The competition also features a great selection of classic cars, including three gleaming Alfa Romeo Spiders from 1969, 1972, and 1973, entered by Alec Davis, Kamene Wanday, and David Somen, respectively. Other notable Alfa Romeos include Gayling May’s 1967 Alfa Romeo 2600 Sprint and a new entry from Kulvinder Rana with an Alfa Romeo GT Junior.
The purpose of the Concours d’Elegance is to provide a platform for owners of well-maintained cars and motorcycles to have their treasured machines judged by experienced officials and showcase them to the public. The event includes over 20 classes for all makes and types of cars, SUVs, pick-ups, and motorcycles.
Additionally, this year’s event will feature a Classic Sale for vehicles made 25 or more years ago. This gives spectators interested in a project car or a weekend cruiser the opportunity to purchase a vehicle. According to Peter Wanday, Chairman of the Alfa Romeo Owners Club, entries for this section are still open and vehicles in any condition are welcome.
Tickets for the event are available via USSD *826*55# or here little.africa/events/55.