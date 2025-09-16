Formula 1 and the FIA have officially announced the six venues for the 2026 Sprint Calendar, marking the sixth year of this popular format. The season will feature Sprint weekends in Shanghai, Miami, Silverstone, Montreal, Zandvoort, and Singapore.
The Sprint format is designed to provide non-stop action for fans, transforming the typical race weekend schedule. On Friday, teams will participate in Sprint Qualifying. Saturday is a double-header, featuring both the Sprint race and the traditional Grand Prix Qualifying session. The weekend culminates with the main event, the Grand Prix, on Sunday.
The Sprint format has proven to be a success, leading to a notable 10% average increase in TV viewership on Sprint weekends compared to non-Sprint weekends. This boost in fan engagement highlights the format’s ability to create more excitement and opportunities for on-track battles.
Both Formula 1 and the FIA leadership have voiced their support for the continued use of the Sprint. Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1, and Mohammed Ben Sulayem, President of the FIA, praised the format for its growing popularity and its role in enhancing the championship’s excitement. The article also included the complete 2026 F1 start times for each of the announced Sprint events.
The 2026 F1 season is set to kick off with the traditional Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne and will conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Yas Island, offering a blend of classic circuits and newer additions to the F1 schedule. The calendar maintains a strong presence across Asia, the Middle East, North America, and Europe. Unfortunately Africa is not represented.
FIA Formula One World Championship 2026 Calendar
1. Australia: 06-08 MAR – Melbourne
2. China: 13-15 MAR – Shanghai
3. Japan: 27-29 MAR – Suzuka
4. Bahrain: 10-12 APR – Sakhir
5. Saudi Arabia: 17-19 APR – Jeddah
6. Miami: 01-03 MAY – Miami
7. Canada: 22-24 MAY – Montréal
8. Monaco: 05-07 JUN – Monaco
9. Barcelona-Catalunya: 12-14 JUN – Barcelona
10. Austria: 26-28 JUN – Spielberg
11. Great Britain: 03-05 JUL – Silverstone
12. Belgium: 17-19 JUL – Spa-Francorchamps
13. Hungary: 24-26 JUL – Budapest
14. Netherlands: 21-23 AUG – Zandvoort
15. Italy: 04-06 SEP – Monza
16. Spain: 11-13 SEP – Madrid
17. Azerbaijan: 25-27 SEP – Baku
18. Singapore: 09-11 OCT – Singapore
19. USA: 23-25 OCT – Austin
20. Mexico City: 30 OCT – 01 NOV – Mexico City
21. São Paulo: 06-08 NOV – São Paulo
22. Las Vegas: 19-21 NOV – Las Vegas
23. Qatar: 27-29 NOV – Lusail
24. Abu Dhabi: 04-06 DEC – Yas Island