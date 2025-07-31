Shares

Ferrari have announced they have extended the contract with Fred Vasseur on a multi-year contract. Vasseur will continue in his role as Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari HP for the upcoming Formula 1 seasons, a move that signals clear faith in his leadership and long-term vision for the iconic Italian team.

Vasseur, 57, initially joined the Scuderia at the beginning of 2023, bringing with him a wealth of motorsport experience and a demonstrated knack for nurturing talent and constructing highly competitive teams across various racing disciplines. His impressive career includes successful stints as team principal for Renault, Sauber, and Alfa Romeo in Formula 1, as well as significant achievements in junior categories where he oversaw championship wins with drivers like Nico Rosberg and current Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton.

Since taking the helm, Vasseur has laid a solid foundation with the ambition of returning Ferrari to the pinnacle of Formula 1. Under his watch, Ferrari achieved a victory in the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix (the only non-Red Bull win that season) and continued to show strong progress in 2024, securing multiple wins in races like Australia, Monaco, Italy, the United States, and Mexico City, ultimately finishing runner-up in the Constructors’ Championship.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna emphasized the significance of the extension, stating, “Today we want to recognise what has been built and commit to what still needs to be achieved. It reflects our trust in Fred’s leadership – a trust rooted in shared ambition, mutual expectations, and clear responsibility. We move forward with determination and focus, united in our pursuit of the level of performance Ferrari has to aim for.”

The announcement comes amidst recent speculation regarding Vasseur’s future, particularly in the Italian media, which had linked former Red Bull boss Christian Horner to the team. However, this multi-year extension firmly puts those rumors to rest, demonstrating Ferrari’s commitment to Vasseur’s strategic direction.

A key achievement of Vasseur’s tenure has been his pivotal role in securing the blockbuster signing of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton from Mercedes, who joined Ferrari for the current 2025 season to partner Charles Leclerc. This move, which shook the F1 world, highlights Vasseur’s ability to attract top talent and his ambitious plans for the team.

Despite Ferrari currently sitting second in the Constructors’ Championship in the 2025 season and Lewis Hamilton yet to achieve a Grand Prix podium with the team, Vasseur’s ability to maintain a focused and united team under pressure has been noted. As Vasseur himself stated, “I am grateful for the trust Ferrari continues to place in me. This renewal is not just a confirmation — it is a challenge to keep progressing, to stay focused, and to deliver. Over the past 30 months, we have laid strong foundations. Now we must build on them with consistency and determination.”

With sweeping new chassis and power unit regulations set for 2026, Vasseur’s extended contract provides stability and allows the team to fully concentrate on developing a championship-contending car for the future. The renewed agreement underscores Ferrari’s belief that Vasseur is the right leader to guide them towards their long-sought after Constructors’ and Drivers’ Championships.