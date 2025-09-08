The iconic Monaco Grand Prix is set to remain a fixture on the Formula 1 calendar, with a new contract extension securing its place until 2035. This agreement expands on a previous deal that was set to expire in 2031, guaranteeing the future of one of the sport’s most legendary races.
Since its inclusion in the inaugural 1950 World Championship, the Monaco Grand Prix has been celebrated for its uniquely challenging and narrow street circuit, which demands exceptional precision from drivers and produces unforgettable moments.
Recent races have added to the event’s storied history, including Charles Leclerc’s emotional 2024 victory, making him the first Monegasque driver to win his home race. Lando Norris also secured his first win in the Principality this year. The list of winners at Monaco includes current stars like Fernando Alonso, Lewis Hamilton, and Max Verstappen, placing them in the same league as F1 legends such as Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher.
The extension of the partnership was met with enthusiasm from F1 leadership and local organizers. F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali praised the event as “an iconic race that is loved by all drivers and fans,” while Michel Boeri, President of the Automobile Club of Monaco, emphasized the strong and lasting relationship between Formula 1 and the Principality.
Looking ahead, the 2026 season will bring new F1 regulations and will feature the Monaco Grand Prix as the opening race of the European leg. The event’s unique atmosphere, where F1 cars speed past luxury yachts and famous landmarks, remains a key draw for fans. A wide range of viewing options are available, from grandstands to premium hospitality on superyachts, with F1 Experiences packages for 2026 already on sale.