Charles Leclerc delivered a stellar performance at the 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying, securing Ferrari’s first pole position of the season. This marks Leclerc’s 27th career pole, a significant achievement that also breaks his previous struggles at the Hungaroring circuit.

The qualifying session proved to be one of the most competitive in Formula 1 history, with an incredibly tight margin separating the top 10 drivers. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri continued his strong form, qualifying in second place for the third consecutive race. Interestingly, Piastri has a better win record when starting from second than from pole position.

Mercedes’ George Russell secured a solid fourth place on the grid, while Aston Martin showcased notable improvement, with Fernando Alonso qualifying fifth and Lance Stroll in sixth. Kick Sauber rookie Gabriel Bortoleto also impressed, achieving his best-ever qualifying result with a seventh-place start.

In a surprising turn of events, championship leader Max Verstappen had his worst qualifying performance of the year, placing him in eighth for Sunday’s race. The session also saw a rare Q2 exit for Lewis Hamilton at the Hungaroring, and the article provided various team-mate head-to-head statistics, highlighting the intense competition throughout the grid.

Here are the qualifying results for the FORMULA 1 LENOVO HUNGARIAN GRAND PRIX 2025

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): Q1 – 1:15.582, Q2 – 1:15.455, Q3 – 1:15.372 (18 Laps)

2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): Q1 – 1:15.211, Q2 – 1:14.941, Q3 – 1:15.398 (18 Laps)

3. Lando Norris (McLaren): Q1 – 1:15.523, Q2 – 1:14.890, Q3 – 1:15.413 (18 Laps)

4. George Russell (Mercedes): Q1 – 1:15.627, Q2 – 1:15.201, Q3 – 1:15.425 (15 Laps)

5. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): Q1 – 1:15.281, Q2 – 1:15.395, Q3 – 1:15.481 (15 Laps)

6. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): Q1 – 1:15.673, Q2 – 1:15.129, Q3 – 1:15.498 (18 Laps)

7. Gabriel Bortoleto (Kick Sauber): Q1 – 1:15.586, Q2 – 1:15.687, Q3 – 1:15.725 (18 Laps)

8. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing): Q1 – 1:15.736, Q2 – 1:15.547, Q3 – 1:15.728 (18 Laps)

9. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls): Q1 – 1:15.849, Q2 – 1:15.630, Q3 – 1:15.821 (18 Laps)

10. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls): Q1 – 1:15.516, Q2 – 1:15.469, Q3 – 1:15.915 (15 Laps)

11. Oliver Bearman (Haas): Q1 – 1:15.750, Q2 – 1:15.694 (12 Laps)

12. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari): Q1 – 1:15.733, Q2 – 1:15.702 (12 Laps)

13. Carlos Sainz (Williams): Q1 – 1:15.652, Q2 – 1:15.781 (15 Laps)

14. Franco Colapinto (Alpine): Q1 – 1:15.875, Q2 – 1:16.159 (12 Laps)

15. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes): Q1 – 1:15.782, Q2 – 1:16.386 (9 Laps)

16. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull Racing): Q1 – 1:15.899 (6 Laps)

17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): Q1 – 1:15.966 (6 Laps)

18. Esteban Ocon (Haas): Q1 – 1:16.023 (6 Laps)

19. Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber): Q1 – 1:16.081 (6 Laps)

20. Alexander Albon (Williams): Q1 – 1:16.223 (9 Laps)