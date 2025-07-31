Shares

Audi’s new Formula 1 team, set to make its debut in 2026, has landed a significant and landmark long-term title sponsorship deal with Revolut, the prominent fintech company. The British-based online bank, which was valued at an impressive $45 billion last year, is set to become a pivotal partner as Audi finalizes its acquisition of the Sauber team.

This collaboration goes beyond traditional sponsorship. Revolut’s cutting-edge digital-first solutions will be deeply integrated into the team’s financial operations and fan engagement initiatives, aiming to bring a new level of innovation to the sport. This marks Revolut’s inaugural venture into Formula 1 sponsorship since its founding in 2015, and it will replace Sauber’s current sponsorship agreements with Stake and Kick.

Both Jonathan Wheatley, Audi’s team boss, and Nik Storonsky, Revolut’s CEO, have highlighted their shared dedication to innovation and ambition. They aim to disrupt established norms in both global finance and motorsport, emphasizing a mutual desire to challenge the status quo in their respective fields. This partnership strategically aligns with Audi’s entry into F1 under new technical regulations, which will place a greater emphasis on electric energy, showcasing a forward-thinking approach from both entities.