Prepare for an epic adventure as The World’s Greatest Classic Rally, the East African Safari Classic Rally, gears up for its 2025 edition. Spanning over nine days, from December 2nd to December 13th, this iconic event promises a test of endurance for both classic cars and their crews, traversing some of Kenya’s most breathtaking landscapes.

The rally officially kicks off on Tuesday, December 2nd, with two days of crucial Admin Checks & Scrutineering in Diani, setting the stage for the intense competition ahead. Participants will converge at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort for these initial preparations, ensuring all vehicles meet the classic rally specifications.

The excitement truly begins on Thursday, December 4th, with the official briefings & welcome party also held at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort in Diani. This event will serve as the official launch.

The competitive action starts on Friday, December 5th, with Day/Leg 1 commencing from Diani, with the night halt also at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort. The rally will then journey inland, with Day/Leg 2 and 3 (December 6th and 7th) heading to Voi, where competitors will find their night stops at the Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa, renowned for its stunning wildlife surroundings.

From Monday, December 8th, the rally shifts its focus to the iconic Amboseli region for Day/Leg 4, with the Amboseli Sopa Lodge serving as the picturesque overnight headquarters. A much-needed rest day is scheduled for Tuesday, December 9th, in Amboseli, allowing teams and vehicles a crucial pause before the second half of the rally.

The journey continues from Amboseli on Wednesday, December 10th, with Day/Leg 6, before returning to Voi for Day/Leg 7 and 8 on December 11th and 12th, again staying at the Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa.

The grand finale, Day/Leg 9, will see the rally return to the coastal town of Diani on Saturday, December 13th, with the final night stop and celebrations expected at the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort.

The East African Safari Classic Rally is a nostalgic tribute to the golden age of rallying, attracting enthusiasts and legendary classic cars from around the globe.

East Africa Safari Classic Rally 2025 Schedule

• Tue Dec 02: Admin Checks & Scrutineering, Diani, Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

• Wed Dec 03: Admin Checks & Scrutineering, Diani, Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

• Thu Dec 04: Briefing & Welcome Party, Diani, Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

• Fri Dec 05: Day / Leg 1, Diani, Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

• Sat Dec 06: Day / Leg 2, Voi, Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa

• Sun Dec 07: Day / Leg 3, Voi, Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa

• Mon Dec 08: Day / Leg 4, Amboseli, Amboseli Sopa Lodge

• Tue Dec 09: Rest Day, Amboseli, Amboseli Sopa Lodge

• Wed Dec 10: Day / Leg 6, Amboseli, Amboseli Sopa Lodge

• Thu Dec 11: Day / Leg 7, Voi, Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa

• Fri Dec 12: Day / Leg 8, Voi, Taita Hill Safari Resort & Spa

• Sat Dec 13: Day / Leg 9, Diani, Diamond Leisure Beach & Golf Resort

East African Safari Classic Rally 2025 – Night Stops