OPPO has launched the newest addition to its Reno series, the OPPO Reno7 in Nairobi. The Reno7 comes in two variants that is the Reno 7 4G which will be retailing at Ksh. 42,999 and 5G variant which will retail at Ksh. 59,999.

Just like it predecessors, the Reno 7 comes with impressive camera features which include Bokeh Flare Portrait, Selfie HDR, AI Portrait Enhancement, that will allow a user to take stunning, professional-quality portraits. It also comes with Micro lens feature that will help one capture the smallest details that your eyes can’t see.

Bokeh Flare Portrait enables a user to easily take photos with beautiful, dream-like bokeh lights as a glittering backdrop. With just one click, OPPO Reno7 is able to capture portrait images with rich bokeh light spots that look just like those taken on high-end DSLR cameras. AI Beautification on the phone can accurately recognize and erase blemishes, pimples, acne scars and sunspots, and intelligently retouch skin tones or makeup while keeping other desired features intact in not only selfies but also group photos.

The IMX709 sensor, the next generation flagship RGBW sensor for the front camera has been exclusively customized by OPPO and built with Sony hardware for clearer and brighter image capture in low-light conditions. With the Selfie HDR feature, Reno7’s front camera is able to detect light conditions using AI and automatically apply image enhancement algorithms based on the type of conditions detected. This enables users to easily capture high-quality selfies with natural colors and ultra-fine details.

The Reno 7 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

Body dimensions: 6.30 x 2.88 x 0.30 inches

Build: Glass front, aluminum back

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 10.4 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Octa-core (4×2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold & 4×1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 610

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB RAM

Main camera: 64 MP, 2 MP, 2 MP

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP

USB: Type-C 2.0

Battery type: Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable

Charging: Charging 33W

Colours: Cosmic Black, Sunset Orange