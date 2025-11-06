Shares

Rushlake Media, FilmOne Entertainment, and InkBlot Productions have announced a major strategic partnership focused on bringing a curated selection of Nigerian films (Nollywood) to global audiences.

The collaboration specifically targets the fast-growing AVOD (Advertising-Video-on-Demand) and FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television) markets.

The timing capitalizes on a booming sector: the global AVOD market was valued at $49.0 billion in 2024 and is projected to skyrocket to $226.6 billion by 2030, presenting a massive opportunity to position Nigerian content in lucrative new digital environments.

Philipp Hoffmann, Managing Director of Rushlake Media: “This partnership is a powerful step forward for the international visibility of Nigerian cinema. Together, we’re creating a model for how African content can be positioned globally – not only commercially, but also culturally.”

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer, FilmOne Entertainment: “Our vision is to make African storytelling borderless. By combining our collective strengths, we’re bridging the worlds of content and technology to unlock new pathways for African storytelling in the global digital economy. We’re positioning Nollywood at the heart of the global content ecosystem.”

Damola Ademola, Director and Co-Founder, InkBlot Productions: “This partnership is where Nollywood’s creative energy meets the global digital economy. We are ensuring that our authentic African stories don’t just travel, but are strategically positioned to thrive.”

This long-term commitment underscores Rushlake Media’s mission to foster exchange between African and European creative industries and strengthen the global distribution of African narratives. This was a key theme at the recent Africa XChange Summit in Cologne, hosted by Rushlake Media, where African creatives, producers, and tech companies connected with a global audience to discuss innovative business models.