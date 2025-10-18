Shares

The first-ever Africa XChange Summit took place on October 15-16, 2025, as part of the Film Festival Cologne. The two-day event provided a platform for prominent African creatives, producers, tech companies, and investors to present ideas, discuss innovative business models, and forge connections with a global audience.

The summit officially opened with a screening of the Nigerian feature film, “My Father’s Shadow.” This semi-autobiographical drama gained international recognition as the first Nigerian film to be selected for the official competition at the Cannes International Film Festival. Additionally, the feature debut of director Akinola Davies Jr. has been submitted by the United Kingdom for the Best International Feature Film Oscar.

The film chronicles a day in the life of two brothers, Akin and Remi (played by Godwin and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo), who are taken by their father to Lagos on his motorcycle during the political unrest of the 1993 elections. It blends a childlike perspective with significant political and historical events, serving as a powerful tribute to the Nigerian megacity.

Discussions on the second day focused heavily on the dynamics, progress, and diverse opportunities within Africa’s creative industries, spanning film, finance, gaming, and technology. Experts highlighted the immense economic potential of these sectors, particularly among Africa’s youth, driven by increasing global demand for African creative talent.

Key factors attracting entrepreneurs and investors include:

Favorable demographic developments.

Authentic talent and narratives.

Rapid digitalization.

A vibrant start-up ecosystem.

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, was cited as a major example, producing approximately 2,500 films every year. This output provides a multifaceted look at Nigerian everyday life and history. In terms of annual production volume, Nollywood ranks as the second-largest film industry in the world, behind India’s Bollywood and ahead of Hollywood.

According to the UNESCO report, “The African Film Industry,” the sector has the potential to create over 20 million jobs across the continent. Africa’s emerging film industry is successfully leveraging digital technology and online distribution channels, competing with established players through modern techniques and lower production costs.

A central consensus at the summit was that Africa represents the largest potential growth region for the coming decades, attracting foreign investment. Participants stressed that cooperation between Europe and Africa must be based on a partnership of equals. The continent requires access to broader international markets and financial resources, rather than traditional aid models.

Philipp Hoffmann, Managing Director at Rushlake Media (co-organizer of the summit), argued that the creative industry is one of the most dynamic sectors on the continent. He emphasized that Africans are “actively taking their future into their own hands,” noting that young creatives are successfully developing new, local solutions and business models—a much more effective approach than exporting Western models.

“With this conference, we want to put African countries in the spotlight and offer both the African film industry and German investors the opportunity to make valuable contacts,” Hoffmann explained. The goal is to provide the African creative industry with the visibility and resources needed to achieve its full potential.

The Africa XChange Summit was organized by Rushlake Media and Die Gesellschaft DGS, with the program curated by renowned film curator Nadia Denton. It received support from the Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the Film Festival Cologne.