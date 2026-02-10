Shares

Rushlake Media has announced the launch of its FAST (Free Ad-supported Streaming TV) channel, TidPix, on the VIDAA smart TV operating system. VIDAA is the platform powering Hisense Smart TVs and over 400 other brands.

The partnership marks a significant expansion for TidPix, bringing African storytelling to millions of new screens across the United States, United Kingdom, France, Spain, the Nordics, and Australia.

Historically, African audiences have been underserved by premium distribution networks. The collaboration between VIDAA and Rushlake Media aims to change that narrative, making African films and series a staple of everyday viewing both on the continent and for the global diaspora.

“The launch of TidPix on VIDAA represents a significant milestone,” said Philipp Hoffmann, Managing Director of Rushlake Media. “We are ensuring authentic African stories are accessible, discoverable, and commercially impactful on a truly global platform.”

TidPix is designed to prove that African stories have universal appeal. The channel’s current and upcoming lineup features a diverse mix of genres, including:

Nollywood Favorites: High-profile Nigerian titles like The Arbitration , When Love Happens , and Strawberry Chinny .

, , and . Award-Winning Drama: The 2025 International Emmy-nominated teen series Prefects (Kenya/Uganda).

(Kenya/Uganda). Romantic Comedy: The Kenyan hit Boda Love .

. Family Programming: Educational animated series from Ubongo, Africa’s leading kids’ edutainment producer.

The partnership leverages the strengths of two industry innovators: