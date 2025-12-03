Shares

TidPix has announced a significant expansion of its global digital footprint. The platform is now available on LG Channels across seven major European territories: the UK, Ireland, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark.

TidPix is an African streaming and entertainment brand owned by Rushlake Media.

Through this new partnership, TidPix will now deliver its curated catalogue of African feature films, series, and reality TV directly to millions of households worldwide. The content is offered as a 24/7 free, ad-supported channel (FAST) and VOD service, providing an effortless and intuitive viewing experience on LG TVs.

Viewers across Europe and the UK can now enjoy critically acclaimed titles, including:

Nairobi Half Life (Kenya)

(Kenya) Supa Modo (Kenya)

(Kenya) Abujaa (Nigeria)

(Nigeria) Coming to Africa: Welcome to Ghana (Ghana)

(Ghana) Young and Rich (Kenya)

(Kenya) The Kenyan-Ugandan 2025 International Emmy Award–nominated teen drama, Prefects

“Partnering with LG Channels and expanding TidPix to millions of devices across Europe is an important moment for us as we continue to cater the growing demand of African storytelling into mainstream global distribution,” said Philipp Hoffmann, Founder and Managing Director of Rushlake Media. “LG’s platform gives us a powerful new avenue to showcase the richness, diversity, and creativity of African narratives.”

Matthew Broughton, Director LGEEH Europe WebOS Content and Services, welcomed the addition: “We are excited to welcome TidPix to LG Channels, offering LG TV owners access to a standout selection of African films and TV series. This partnership reflects our ongoing effort to offer high-quality, free entertainment on LG Channels in Europe.”

TidPix confirmed it will continue its global digital distribution strategy by rolling out to additional AVOD partners, FAST channels, and other connected TV platforms in the near future.

Rushlake Media’s wider streaming portfolio includes Kino on Demand, the service bridging cinema and VOD, Goethe on Demand, which streams German cinema on behalf of the Goethe-Institut and bespoke streaming services for international film festivals.