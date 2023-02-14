Shares

Oppo recently announced that they will launch their newest smartphone, the OPPO Reno 8T, in the Kenyan market on February 16, 2023.

The Oppo Reno 8T will be available in 5G and 4G. The company also announced the appointment of Willy Paul, Nadia Mukami, and Nameless.

The Oppo Reno 8T 5G comes with Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 6.7 inch screen, and a 4800 mAh battery. The Oppo Reno 8T 4G comes with Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 processor, 6.3 inch touchscreen, and a 5000 mAh battery.

They both come with a Triple camera setup i.e. 108 Megapixel (wide), 2 Megapixel (microscope) and 2 Megapixel (depth), 256 GB internal storage, 8 GB RAM and run on Android 13 + ColorOS 13 operating system.

We recently received an Oppo Reno 8T 5G unit and below is the unboxing video;

Oppo Reno 8T 5G specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G/5G

Dimensions: 6.39 x 2.93 x 0.30 inches

Weight: 171 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.7 inch AMOLED screen

OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold & 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

GPU: Adreno 619

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

108 Megapixel (wide)

2 Megapixel (microscope)

2 Megapixel (depth)

Selfie camera: Single, 32 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Black Starlight (Midnight Black), Dawn Gold (Sunrise Gold)

Oppo Reno 8T 4G specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Dimensions: 6.33 x 2.91 x 0.31 inches

Weight: 180 grams

SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.43 inch AMOLED screen

OS: Android 13, ColorOS 13

Chipset: Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)

CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

GPU: Mali-G57 MC2

Internal storage: 256 GB

RAM: 8 GB

Main camera: Triple camera setup

108 Megapixel (wide)

2 Megapixel (microscope)

2 Megapixel (depth)

Selfie camera: Single, 32 Megapixel

Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Black Starlight, Orange Sunset