Oppo has announced that it will launch its newest device, the OPPO Reno 8T, in the Kenyan market on February 16, 2023. The phone is the successor to the Oppo Reno 8, that was launched in the market towards the end of last year.

According to the company, the Oppo Reno 8T will be available in 5G and 4G, as we saw with the Oppo Reno 8.

The phone manufacturer has selected Willy Paul, Nadia Mukami, and Nameless to serve as brand ambassadors of the upcoming Reno8 T, which will be launched online on February 16 2023.

“We are thrilled to have Willy Paul, Nameless, and Nadia Mukami onboard for our Reno 8T campaign,” said Fredrique Achieng, PR manager, OPPO Kenya. “These talented stars have constantly invoked a sense of excitement and reaching for greater heights in their respective careers. This resonates well with OPPO and with the new OPPO Reno 8T, we are giving our users a leveled-up experience with the phone. We can’t wait for consumers to experience it.”

OPPO Reno 8T 5G comes with a 108MP camera, a first in the Reno series. It also has an exclusive 40x Microlens feature to discover the micro world as it enables users to zoom in on the micro details in their surroundings and capture stunning images. With its premium screen display and 3D curved design, the phone offers a stylish and innovative combination, giving users a luxurious experience. The phone’s screen is optimized for comfortable use with its slim bezels and hand-friendly curved design, making it ideal for watching movies and playing games without any distractions.

The Reno 8T comes with a fiberglass-leather design and also features the industry’s first Orbit Light hidden inside the camera module that further supplements Reno8 T’s premium appearance and provides further functional features.

The Oppo Reno 8T series is set to be unveiled in Nairobi on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The company has promised to share more details about the new device, including specs and pricing.