The marathon world is buzzing after legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge officially confirmed the next chapter of his unparalleled career: the Eliud World Tour.

The announcement came immediately following his participation in the 2025 New York City Marathon, a race that marked the end of one era and the launch of the next.

Eliud finished in 17th place with his compatriots winning both the men’s & women’s titles. Kenya claimed a historic double sweep of the podiums at the 2025 New York City Marathon, led by winners Benson Kipruto (Men’s) and Hellen Obiri (Women’s), who were joined by countrymen Alexander Mutiso, Albert Korir, Sharon Lokedi, and Sheila Chepkirui.

Following his finish in the Big Apple, the 2X Olympic Champion and the GOAT Eliud Kipchoge was awarded the coveted Abbott Marathon Majors Six Star Medal.

The achievement is a staggering capstone to his elite career. Turning 41 in just three days, Kipchoge has now completed all seven major marathons, cementing his legacy as one of the most complete distance runners in history.

The Major Marathons conquered by the GOAT:

✅ London

✅ Berlin

✅ Chicago

✅ Boston

✅ New York City

✅ Tokyo

✅ Sydney

The new mission: running for a purpose

Having conquered the world’s most elite races, Kipchoge is now trading competitive racing for a global mission of inspiration and philanthropy. The unprecedented two-year journey, set to take place from 2026 to 2027, is centered on a purpose far grander than personal records.

The Eliud World Tour will see him run marathons across all the continents spreading the running movement. Basically, he will run 7 Marathons across the 7 Continents.

Kipchoge characterized the move as a “transition to running for a purpose… to serve humanity,” stating: “I want to continue to push myself to run at my best but I also want to inspire, give back, and remind everyone that no human is limited in every corner of the world. I believe that we can all come together and become a better world.”

The tour will be a major fundraising vehicle for the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, which champions education and environmental sustainability worldwide. This globetrotting journey signals his commitment to inspiring a “running world is a happy world,” starting with an extreme challenge in Antarctica as one of the seven continents. Kipchoge plans to compete in existing marathons, continuing to run in the professional fields, but with a renewed focus on his humanitarian goals.