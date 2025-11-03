Shares

Kenyan athletes delivered a spectacular and unprecedented performance at the 2025 New York City Marathon, claiming a historic double sweep of both the men’s and women’s podiums. The dominant display saw Kenyan runners secure the top three spots in both races, cementing the nation’s status as the global powerhouse of distance running.

The men’s field was utterly controlled by the Kenyan trio. Veteran long-distance runner Benson Kipruto powered his way to victory, adding the coveted New York City Marathon title to his impressive resume.

Kipruto was closely followed by his countrymen, ensuring a stunning clean sweep of the medal positions:

Winner: Benson Kipruto

Second Place: Alexander Mutiso

Third Place: Albert Korir

Their strategic racing and formidable pace left the international field trailing, making for a truly unforgettable sight as three Kenyan flags were raised at the finish line ceremony.

In the women’s event, the result was equally emphatic, spearheaded by reigning champion and multiple Olympic medalist Hellen Obiri. Obiri showcased incredible stamina and tactical brilliance to defend her title and lead another Kenyan triumvirate across the finish line.

The women’s podium mirrored the men’s success, highlighting the depth of Kenyan talent:

Winner: Hellen Obiri

Second Place: Sharon Lokedi

Third Place: Sheila Chepkirui

This extraordinary feat of a double podium sweep marks a momentous occasion in the history of the New York City Marathon and the sport of marathon running. The results are a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of Kenyan dominance on the global stage.