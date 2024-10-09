Shares

Royal Swinkels has officially introduced the Bavaria Smalt in the Kenyan market as a healthier alternative to traditional carbonated soft drinks.

Produced locally and crafted with natural ingredients, Bavaria Smalt has committed to uplifting Kenyan communities through local production and job creation.

As a malt-based carbonated soft drink, it is made with natural ingredients, providing a refreshing alternative to regular carbonated soft drinks. Locally produced by Royal Swinkels in partnership with Sierra Premium Breweries, this collaboration creates jobs, fosters national pride, and ensures Kenyans enjoy a premium product at an affordable price.

The company has joined forces with world-renowned marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge, a figure whose endurance, excellence, and dedication inspire millions. Together, they shall be championing the Doing Good for Kenya initiative, a movement that ties each can of Bavaria Smalt sold to tangible community development.

With every purchase, a portion of the proceeds goes directly to the Eliud Kipchoge Foundation, supporting educational opportunities for children across Kenya and uplifting communities in need.

It is available at supermarkets and retail outlets across the country. It will retail at Ksh. 130 and Ksh. 170 for the 330ml and 500ml cans respectively.

Philip Njoroge, Regional Manager for East Africa at Royal Swinkels said, “We are excited to bring Bavaria Smalt to Kenya, a product that aligns with the health-conscious preferences of today’s consumers. We are further excited to be supporting the growth of the local manufacturing economy by producing Bavaria Smalt right here at home. This allows us to not only offer a high-quality beverage but also create job opportunities, supporting the Kenyan economy.”

“In Eliud Kipchoge, we’ve found the perfect partner to drive this vision forward. His values of community upliftment reflect everything Bavaria Smalt stands for. Together, we are committed to promoting healthier living, celebrating the spirit of Kenya, and making a lasting impact. As Eliud continues to inspire millions, Bavaria Smalt is proud to stand beside him, empowering every Kenyan to be part of this movement,” Njoroge added.