Shares

Kenyan singer Sofiya Nzau is making history this weekend as the first artist from the nation to perform at Tomorrowland, one of the world’s most iconic electronic music festivals.

Taking the stage in Belgium alongside dance music legend Steve Aoki, her debut marks a significant milestone for African representation in the global electronic music scene. Sofiya will perform alongside Steve Aoki on Sunday, July 27 at 21:45 – 22:45 EAT.

This historic performance is a key stop on Nzau’s first official European tour, propelled by the phenomenal success of her hit song Mwaki, which has now garnered over 300 million streams on Spotify alone. The tour has already seen sold-out shows in Amsterdam and Enschede, where fans have passionately received her unique fusion of African vocals and electronic rhythms.

Nzau’s next major performance will be at Germany’s sold-out Open Beatz Festival, where she will play for over 15,000 fans. Her popularity in Germany, her largest market, has been solidified by Wacuka, a collaboration with German producer Avaion that has streamed over 60 million times.

Beyond her live shows, Sofiya has been collaborating in top European studios with leading producers and even participated in Tomorrowland’s exclusive writing camp, signaling major new releases on the horizon. With over 10 million monthly listeners, Sofiya Nzau is solidifying her position as a trailblazing global artist, creating a universal sound deeply rooted in her Kenyan heritage.

In addition to live performances, Sofiya has been working behind the scenes with some of Europe’s top electronic producers and songwriters, including Arjen Thonen, Sergio Popken, and Tommy Deckers. She also participated in Tomorrowland’s exclusive writing camp at the Lab of Tomorrow studios, an invitation-only initiative for shaping the future of dance music.