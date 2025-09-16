Shares

Kenyan musician Sofiya Nzau has once again gained global recognition, with her song “Your Love (Antdot Remix),” a collaboration with US artist PLS&TY, being featured on the official soundtrack for EA Sports FC 26. The inclusion of the track in the highly anticipated football video game means her music will be heard by millions of players across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and mobile platforms.

This latest achievement adds to a series of significant milestones for the singer-songwriter. Just weeks prior, Nzau made history as the first Kenyan artist to perform at the renowned Tomorrowland festival in Belgium, where she shared the stage with global EDM heavyweights like Steve Aoki. Her European tour also included a sold-out show in Amsterdam and a performance at Germany’s Open Beatz Festival, which drew over 15,000 fans.

Nzau’s international success was initially sparked by her viral hit “Mwaki,” a collaboration with Brazilian DJ Zerb that has amassed over 300 million streams on Spotify. The song catapulted her to global fame and made her the first East African artist to reach over 10 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her collaboration with German producer Avaion, titled “Wacuka,” has also exceeded 60 million streams, further solidifying her popularity, particularly in Europe.

The announcement of her EA Sports FC 26 feature was met with excitement from fans and fellow artists, who celebrated the continued global reach of Kenyan music. The game’s soundtrack is known for its ability to spotlight emerging and diverse artists, and Nzau’s inclusion is seen as a major boost that will likely lead to further streaming growth and brand visibility. The full soundtrack, which also features artists like Ed Sheeran, The Cure, and JENNIE from BLACKPINK, is now available to stream on Spotify.