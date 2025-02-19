Shares

After three years, TRESOR has made his return to music with the release of Wale Wale featuring Kenyan global sensation Sofiya Nzau.

Both artists are renowned for redefining African pop music on the global stage. Ahead of the release, TRESOR shared, “This song is deeply personal to me. It’s a celebration of the freedom to dream boundlessly and live those dreams out loud,” adding, “Working with Sofiya Nzau was pure magic; her energy elevated the song to another level.”

TRESOR has a discography that includes critically acclaimed albums like VII, The Beautiful Madness and Nostalgia. He has collaborated with global icons like Drake, Ed Sheeran and Metallica. As the founder of Jacquel Entertainment Group, TRESOR has also cemented himself as a pioneering force in the business of music.

Sofiya Nzau’s voice has swiftly become a beacon for East Africa, captivating fans with her deep, soulful style that honors Kenya’s rich musical heritage while embracing a modern, innovative edge.

You can stream Wale Wale HERE.