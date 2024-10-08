Shares

Mi Vida Homes has bagged the top honors at this year’s 2024 Kenya Green Building Society (KGBS) Annual Conference Awards held in Nairobi. This year’s event was themed Creating a Sustainable and Inclusive Tomorrow: Innovating the Green-print for Our Urban Future.

The event attracted over 200 stakeholders including policymakers, researchers, and key representatives from international organizations. These include the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Habitat for Humanity, and the COP28 hosts.

Mi Vida’s recognition at the awards underscores its commitment to integrating sustainability into urban development. The company’s projects, such as KEZA Riruta, Amaiya Garden City, and Mi Vida Garden City, integrate eco-friendly practices in Kenya’s real estate sector. These practices address the challenges related to rapid urbanization, energy efficiency, and environmental stewardship.

The firm’s innovative approach aligns with the broader discussions held at the conference, which explored critical themes like sustainable housing, waste management, energy efficiency, and the future of smart city technologies. KEZA Riruta, exemplifies the real estate dedication to green building principles, with a focus on eco-conscious design. The development offers residents the perfect blend of modern living and sustainable features, from energy-saving appliances to environmentally friendly materials.

The Amaiya project, another pillar in Mi Vida’s portfolio, highlights how smart urban planning can foster inclusive, environmentally responsible communities. This development, situated within Nairobi, has been designed to minimize waste, optimize water usage, and provide open green spaces, promoting a healthier lifestyle for residents while reducing their environmental footprint.

Finally, the Mi Vida Garden City development exemplifies a comprehensive approach to sustainable urban living. This community incorporates renewable energy, advanced waste management systems, and innovative water conservation techniques, setting a new benchmark for green real estate in Kenya.

Acknowledging the recognition, Samuel Kariuki, CEO of Mi Vida Homes said, “We are immensely proud of this recognition, which affirms our unwavering dedication to building homes that not only meet the needs of today but also consider the well-being of future generations. Sustainability is at the core of everything we do, and we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation to create homes that are environmentally responsible and socially inclusive.”

During the conference, key speakers from the National Construction Authority emphasized the need to embed sustainability in every facet of urban development. As Kenya faces the challenges of rapid urbanization and environmental degradation, forward-thinking organizations like Mi Vida Homes are leading the charge in creating solutions that can sustainably accommodate the country’s growing urban population.