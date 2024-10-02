Shares

Mi Vida Homes has emerged as the Edge Champions 2024, solidifying its reputation as a trailblazer in sustainable real estate development within the country. The recognition was awarded at the Africa Property Investment (API) Summit 2024 under the theme Impact, held this month in South Africa.

Mi Vida stood out for its commitment to green building solutions, innovative community-centered projects, and aligning its developments with ESG strategies. According to the company, these strategies promise long-term value and transformation for communities.

Mi Vida’s landmark projects like Mi Vida at Garden City and the KEZA Laika development demonstrate the company’s focus on incorporating environmentally conscious designs. This is without compromising on comfort, affordability, or luxury. Mi Vida at Garden City, known for its smart use of space and modern amenities, provides residents with an energy-efficient living environment in the heart of Nairobi.

The KEZA Laika development, renowned for its green sustainability aspects, is setting a new standard for eco-friendly urban living, offering both contemporary style and practical solutions to reduce environmental impact.

The API Summit served as a crucial platform to discuss the future of African real estate, with the key takeaway being the need for real estate developments that can meet genuine demand while attracting foreign direct investment (FDI). Mi Vida’s projects are exemplary in this regard, delivering value to homeowners and investors alike while creating impactful developments that enhance the quality of life and support Africa’s sustainable growth agenda.

The Summit was attended by over 550 participants including real estate investors, developers, and stakeholders from over 30 countries.

Acknowledging the achievement, Samuel Kariuki, CEO of Mi Vida Homes said, “Our sustainability leadership journey speaks to who we are, a values-based developer. We strongly believe that values drive value and that sustainable developments drive long term value for our buyers, residents and our investors.”