Real estate developer, Mi Vida Homes, has entered a strategic partnership with HF Group Kenya to help new homeowners access mortgages.

Mi Vida Homes Chief Executive Officer Samuel Kariuki says homeowners are scouting for more innovative financing and investment solutions which he believes a partner like HF Group can provide due to their deeper understanding of the housing industry.

Kariuki noted that HF Group’s extensive market presence and long-standing industry expertise provide access to a wider client base. He emphasized that the real estate sector is seeking strong institutional partnerships that not only enhance credibility but also leverage complementary strengths to deliver forward-thinking solutions. By combining HF Group’s financial expertise with our commitment to high-quality, sustainable housing, this partnership is poised to set new benchmarks in the market, addressing key industry challenges and creating more accessible homeownership opportunities

“Unlike traditional developer-financier partnerships that focuses only on selling homes, our MoU aims to create a full-fledged ecosystem that includes financing, home advisory, investment opportunities, and even long-term property value enhancement”, Kariuki explained.

Housing Finance Company Limited Managing Director Peter Mugeni said the collaboration provides a significant milestone in enhancing homeownership for Kenyans while providing value for those who intend to own homes particularly in the affordable home space.

Mugeni said the initiative will provide a joint exposure of the housing units into the market and the ability for those who intend to own them go through the ownership journey hassle free by providing them with financial assistance.

“We will provide financial assistance of up to 95 percent of the purchase price at a fixed rate of 9.5% for a period of up to 20years. This will allow many people to afford the mortgage as it a good incentive for them to buy the property rather than renting”, Mugeni explained.

HFC is a full-service banking arm of the Group, delivering banking and investment solutions for various segments by offering complete full banking solutions customized to meet the needs of customers.