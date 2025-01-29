Shares

Real estate developer, Mi Vida Homes, has broken ground for the construction of Amaiya Tower D. This is the second tower in their Amaiya development in Garden City. The construction of the tower has already kicked off.

“We are thrilled to announce that construction is officially underway for Amaiya Tower D, the second tower in our remarkable Amaiya development at Garden City ecosystem. This addition makes Amaiya more than just a residence, but a lifestyle. It offers never-before-seen amenities that are already complete, including a 1-acre park with botanical gardens and seating areas for serenity and connection, a jogging track for an active lifestyle, a dedicated kid’s play area, ideal for family moments, and a multi-sports court, perfect for sports enthusiasts, among others,” said Mr. Samuel Kariuki, the CEO of Mi Vida Homes.

The first tower, Amaiya Tower C, is already 97 percent sold.

Even as the construction of Amaiya Tower D kicks off, Mi Vida has disclosed that already 37 percent of it has been sold. “We do not sell unrealistic hopes or unfulfilled dreams. We sell reality and this is why our clients have such trust in us. Having already sold 37 percent before the start of the construction is the trust that we cannot take for granted,” Kariuki explained.