Property developer, Mi Vida Homes, has announced a strategic partnership with Space Master Properties for the commercial and construction development of Habitat. Habitat is a 24-storey mixed-use project on Ralph Bunche Road in Nairobi that aims to tap into Nairobi’s medical tourism sector.

Habitat is set to be a comprehensive hub, featuring 42 medical suites, that is available for sale to healthcare industry players. It also includes a residential and hospitality component that is tailored for short and medium-term stays. It has provisions for assisted living solutions, alongside dedicated retail space.

Mi Vida Homes will oversee both the development and commercial management of the project. The building already has show houses ready for viewing as it moves into the final finishes stages.

Mr. Samuel Kariuki, the Chief Executive Officer of Mi Vida Homes, highlighted the project’s unique position in the market. “This is a new innovative offering in Nairobi’s real estate market as it is the first mixed-use development anchored on healthcare,” he stated. “The product thoughtfully combines an excellent location, accessibility to medical care, and well-designed living spaces.”

Kariuki further emphasized Habitat’s strategic importance: “Habitat presents a unique investment opportunity in the emerging sub-sector of medical tourism. This partnership with Space Master Properties aligns with our mission to develop real estate solutions that respond to real human needs, with a strong emphasis on timely delivery, exceptional quality, and long-term value.”

“Mi Vida looks forward to working closely with Space Master Properties and Parklane Construction to bring this vision to life — on time and as promised,” Kariuki concluded.