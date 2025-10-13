Shares

Mi Vida Homes Limited has signed a share purchase agreement for a management-led buyout of the company from Actis. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and the valuation of the deal was not disclosed.

Samuel Kariuki, CEO of Mi Vida Homes, hailed the deal as a first for a residential development platform in the local market. He emphasized that it “reinforces the viability of institutional home builders in Africa” and shows they can operate at high standards of ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and financial discipline while serving pressing local housing needs.

“Today, with a strong balance sheet, a diversified capital base, and a healthy pipeline of projects, we believe we are well positioned to scale further and deepen our impact,” Kariuki said, expressing gratitude for Actis’s role in building a “solid investment-grade platform.”

Louis Deppe, Partner at Actis, stated that the transaction “highlights the depth of opportunity for long-term capital formation in African real estate” and validates a strategy where global investors incubate platforms and then transition them to local ownership.

“The outcome at Mi Vida demonstrates both the scalability and invest-ability of Africa’s residential sector,” Deppe said, underscoring the strong demand fundamentals and increasing depth in local capital markets. He also expressed great confidence in the Mi Vida management team’s ability to drive the company’s continued success.

Ravi Rughani, Principal at Actis, added that the transaction is a “clear demonstration of the institutionalisation of Africa’s residential real estate sector.” He noted that Actis’s partnership has transformed Mi Vida into a platform with investment-grade governance, a robust balance sheet, and a well-diversified funding base, all while delivering strong returns to investors and addressing urgent local housing demand.

Rughani concluded that the successful transition of ownership “reflects the core of Actis’ philosophy: creating sustainable and scalable businesses that deliver long-term value while addressing critical local needs.”