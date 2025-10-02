Shares

Real estate developer Mi Vida Homes has completed and handed over 200 housing units to International Housing Solutions Kenya (IHS Kenya). The transaction was executed at Mi Vida’s larger 237 Garden City project.

This new IHS project will be branded as Muzi Stawi, meaning “Peaceful Home” (a blend of Taita and Swahili), and will form part of the wider 237 Garden City neighborhood.

Samuel Kariuki, Chief Executive of Mi Vida, emphasized the commitment to quality within the affordable segment. “Affordable housing must not mean compromised standards. We are proving that you can deliver modern, green, and well-located homes at accessible price points,” said Mr. Kariuki. He added that Mi Vida is scaling up delivery, with more than 3,000 affordable units currently in the pipeline across Nairobi and other urban centres.

The 237 Garden City development is located along the Thika Superhighway within the integrated Garden City precinct. It features a mix of studio, one and two-bedroom apartments. The units were built using the IFC EDGE tool, which promotes green construction technologies for enhanced energy and water efficiency, thereby lowering long-term costs for residents. Homeowners also benefit from proximity to retail, commercial, and leisure amenities within the larger Garden City master plan.

Kioi Wambaa, Managing Director of IHS Kenya, stated that the Muzi Stawi project perfectly aligns with the fund’s mission to drive community upliftment through impactful housing investments.

“Our investment reflects our ambition to redefine what affordable housing can be,” said Mr. Wambaa. “At IHS Kenya, we are on track to deliver about 3,000 quality, affordable green homes by 2030. Projects such as Muzi Stawi are a promise to the Kenyan market that affordability and excellence go hand in hand.”

IHS Kenya, a subsidiary of the US-based Hunt Companies group, has delivered over 40,000 affordable housing units in the Sub-Saharan region since 2005.

The handover comes at a crucial time for the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, which faces an annual housing demand of over 200,000 units. A recent report by Hass Consult indicated that only 35,000 units were delivered in 2024, leaving a deficit of more than 165,000 units.