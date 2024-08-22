Shares

Mi Vida Homes has launched the sale of its KEZA Laika units, offering one, two and three-bedroom apartments, in Ruaka. The development is the second KEZA project to be launched and combines sophistication and affordability.

The project is situated on a 3.7 acre land. The unique fruit tree orchard within the development adds aesthetic value and fosters a sense of tranquility and well-being among residents.

For the architectural design, KEZA Laika integrates green sustainability into its units by incorporating eco-friendly building materials and energy-efficient designs. The development emphasizes natural light and ventilation, reducing the need for artificial lighting and air conditioning, thereby lowering energy consumption. Water conservation features such as automatic taps, rainwater harvesting systems, and low-flow fixtures, are also included to minimize water wastage.

Each apartment at KEZA Laika is designed to provide a unique blend of style, comfort, and affordability. Additionally, the development prioritizes quality of life with its thoughtfully designed green spaces and a host of amenities aimed at enhancing the living experience.

Speaking at the unveiling, Samuel Kariuki, the CEO of Mi Vida Homes said, “We are pleased to announce the commencement of the sale of our KEZA Laika units. As our norm, we have always promised to strive to deliver what is only the best for our customers, and KEZA Laika presents that proof and testimony. The units speak of value for money, and above all, a life to behold. Residents of KEZA Laika can enjoy safe areas for children, fitness zones for yoga and jogging, and serene workspaces ideal for remote work. These amenities are not only tailored to meet the diverse needs of residents but are also expected to drive high tenancy demand, offering strong rental income potential for investors.”

Kariuki added that the innovative approach to residential development sets KEZA Laika apart, making it a standout choice for those looking to invest in Ruaka’s growing real estate market. “With KEZA Laika, Mi Vida continues to uphold its reputation for excellence, delivering a development that is poised to redefine the standards of contemporary living in the area. Do not miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative project, where modern elegance meets natural beauty, and luxurious living becomes a reality for many,” he argued.