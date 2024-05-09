Shares

Mi Vida Homes, a residential homes developer, has announced that Amaiya, a mid-market apartment complex situated within the Garden City Development, is 70% pre-sold. The project is the second phase of the Developer’s pioneer project at Garden City. This first phase fully sold out, with investors achieving up to 15% rental yields on furnished units.

Amaiya offers one and two-bedroom duplex units and three-bedroom apartments. The 70% sale of Amaiya comes a few months after Mi Vida announced the complete sell-out of its flagship project, Mi Vida Garden City, thanks to the increased demand for green developments across the country.

Amaiya is nestled within a 47-acre mixed-use development along Thika Highway, a short drive from Nairobi’s central business district. In addition to all the amenities provided, residents also have an easy access to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The 70% sale of Amaiya comes after the real estate developer announced that their other affordable project 237 Garden City was sold out in its first phase with the second phase being at 50% sold. The company has a proven track record of delivering its projects to investors on time with the first phase of Amaiya delivered within 2 years during the Covid-19 pandemic period.

Commenting on the recent developments, Sam Kariuki, Mi Vida CEO said, “Amaiya is currently under construction. The pre-sale level of 70% validates the market opportunity for mid-market housing and the trust that our brand has built with our customers. It also demonstrates the demand shift towards large master-planned developments with unique amenities.”