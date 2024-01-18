Shares

Mi Vida Homes, a real estate developer in Kenya, has announced that it has sold out all the houses in its flagship project, Mi Vida Garden City.

Mi Vida Garden City is comprised of 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments ranging from Ksh. Ksh 8.8 million to Ksh. 16 million. It includes amenities such as indoor gym with yoga and fitness studio, multi-purpose sports court, 300 metre outdoor jogging track and outdoor gym. Residents also have access to special community, barbeque deck, both an adult and children’s swimming pool, social events hall, kids play area, crèche and over one acre of landscaped gardens

“Mi Vida Garden City’s success is a testament to our vision at Mi Vida Homes in creating a living experience that goes beyond the ordinary. The project’s strategic location, surrounded by lush greenery and thoughtfully designed amenities, resonated strongly with homebuyers and investors looking for a premium lifestyle in a vibrant community without breaking their bank accounts,” said Sam Kariuki, Mi Vida Homes Chief Executive Officer.

Mi Vida Homes boss said his firm remains committed to delivering on its promises and ensuring the highest standards of quality in construction, design, and customer service.

“We are delighted to witness the incredible response to Mi Vida Garden City. This achievement underscores the trust and confidence our customers place in Mi Vida Homes. We set out to create not just homes but an immersive living experience, and the sell-out of Mi Vida Garden City reaffirms that we are on the right track,” Kariuki added.

After the selling out of Mi Vida Garden City, the company now shifts to Amaiya, the second phase of their flagship project. It is also located within Garden City and it is offering 1 & 2 bedroom duplexes and 3 bedroom apartments. Construction is already underway. The apartments cost between Ksh. 9.7 million to Ksh. 17.5 million.

Mi Vida is a joint venture between Actis and Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE) that was launched in 2019. The two organizations previously partnered in India.