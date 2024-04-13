Shares

Obunga FC won 2-0 win against Mombasa’s Bandari Youth in their semifinal. Obunga FC took the lead in the 39th minute when the Collins Otieno skillfully penetrated Bandari Youth’s defense to score the opening goal. Armstrong Omondi’s powerful headed goal in the 64th minute, doubled the score for the home team and sealed the victory, earning them a ticket in the finals.

“Bandari Youth proved to be a formidable opponent, offering us a worthy challenge in today’s semifinal match. They restricted us in the first half, but we adjusted our strategy and formation in the second half, prioritizing aggressive attacks and solid defense. This tactical shift ultimately paid off, allowing us to secure a narrow victory.” Said Evans Oketch, Coach, Obunga FC

In the other boys’ semifinal, the Rift Valley regional champions PASC Langa Sports brought Ebwali Boys FC’s campaign to an end with a commanding 4-0 victory.

PASC Langa who started brightly and showed athletic prowess and tactical awareness were rewarded for their attacking play when Samson Maina pounced on a defensive mix-up to open the scoring in the 19th minute. A minute after the restart Brian Shateya caught the Ebwali Boys defence napping to score the second goal with a beautiful half volley. Shateya again proved valuable with a clinical cross that was tapped in by Boniface Ouko in the 51st minute to make it three-nil. Benson Aduma hammered the final nail in Ebwali’s coffin, scoring in the 80th minute making it a 4-0 score at full time.

The boys’ final will be preceded by the girls’ final pitting the Nyanza region reigning champions and the season one national champions, Plateau Queens, well known as Nyakach Girls against Laikipia’s Barcelona Ladies SC.

The winning teams (boys and girls) will walk away with Ksh. 1 million in cash and TVET scholarships for each player, with the runners-up teams taking home Ksh. 500,000. The four semifinalists (Ebwali Boys, Bandari Youth, Brenda Girls and Wiyeta Girls) have already been awarded Ksh. 250,000 each.