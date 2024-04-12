Shares

Plateau Queens and Barcelona Ladies SC have advanced to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba national finals after triumphing in their semifinal games.

Plateau Queens, alias Nyakach Girls, advanced after beating Brenda Girls from Bungoma County 5-1 in the Girls’ semifinals held at Mamboleo Stadium in Kisumu County.

“We are thrilled to have made it to the finals after defeating the Western regional champions, Brenda Girls, in a very tough match. They were very physical, but we managed to cut through their defense. As the season one champions, we are aiming for nothing but the trophy for the second time.” said Chrispine Odindo, Head Coach, Plateau Queens.

Laikipia’s Barcelona Ladies SC had to come back from a goal down to defeat Rift Valley defending champions, Wiyeta Girls 2-1 in a hard-fought semifinal.

Coach Odindo’s Plateau Queens had advanced to the semifinals after defeating Changamwe Ladies from Mombasa 2-0, while Barcelona Ladies SC had secured their slot to the semis after thrashing Wajir Queens 18-0.

The two will battle it out for Ksh. 1 million, TVET Scholarships and national supremacy on Sunday at Jomo Kenyatta Mamboleo Stadium.

The boys’ semifinals set for tomorrow Saturday will see Ebwali Boys from Western region play Rift Valley’s PASC Langa while home team Obunga FC representing Nyanza region battle it out with Mombasa’s Bandari Youth.