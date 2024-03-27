Shares

Mobile money services provider, Airtel Money, revised its money transfer and withdrawal transaction charges on October 25, 2023.

Sending money to other Airtel Money customers remains free. The withdrawal charges and cost of money transfer to other networks was reduced considerably.

“We have reviewed our Airtel Money transaction fees to enable our customers to continue enjoying affordable prices while transacting through their mobile money wallets.” aid Airtel Money Kenya MD Anne Kinuthia-Otieno.

Customers can access Airtel Money services by dialing *334# or through My Airtel App (available on Google Play and iOS).

Other details

Maximum daily transaction value is Ksh. 500,000

Maximum account balance is Ksh. 500,000

Maximum amount per transaction is Ksh. 250,000

To transact at any Airtel Money Agent outlet, you will be required to produce your original identification document, i.e. Kenyan National ID or Passport.

Airtel money charges effective October 2023