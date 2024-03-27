Shares

Airtel Money Kenya customers can seamlessly pay for eCitizen services, because of the integration of Airtel Money with the eCitizen platform.

Customers enjoy up to 25% lower transaction fees compared to the current market rates when paying for the over 9,000 government services using Airtel Money.

This partnership represents a significant stride towards simplifying Kenyans’ access to government services available on the platform. The services include applications and renewals for passports, issuance of e-visas for foreign visitors, driver’s license applications, identification card and birth certificate applications, among others.

Making payments to the eCitizen platform through Airtel Money is a highlight of Airtel Money’s dedication to enhancing customer experiences through innovative solutions.

Anne Kinuthia-Otieno, the Managing Director of Airtel Money Kenya, “Airtel Money’s decision to partner with eCitizen aligns with our commitment to offering convenience by collaborating with essential day-to-day service providers for the benefit of customers. This partnership also reflects Airtel Money’s support for government-led initiatives, making it a perfect opportunity for further growth and innovation.”

To pay for eCitizen services using Airtel Money;

1. Dial *334#

2. Select Paybill & Till Payments

3. Select Airtel Paybill

4. Choose Government Services

5. Select e-Citizen

6. Enter reference number

7. Enter the amount

8. Enter your PIN

Alternatively, customers can use the My Airtel app to make payments for the services.