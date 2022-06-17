Shares

OPPO has launched the Find X5 series in the Kenyan market, and it is retailing at Ksh. 99,999.

This is the latest phone from Oppo which comes soon after the launch of OPPO Reno7 5G and OPPO Reno7 4G smartphones currently in the market.

OPPO Find X5 is the company’s ultimate camera smartphone and it comes with many photography features including 4K Ultra Night Video recording.

Oppo Find X5 specifications

Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/CDMA2000/5G

Body dimensions: 6.31 x 2.86 x 0.34 inches

Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame

SIM: Nano-SIM

Screen size: 6.55 inches

Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels

OS: Android 12

Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)

CPU: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)

GPU: Adreno 660

Internal storage: 256GB

RAM: 8GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM

Main camera: 50MP wide + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultra wide

Selfie camera: Single 32 MP

USB: Type-C 3.1

Battery type: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable

Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired charging

30W AirVOOC wireless charging

Colours: Black, White, Purple