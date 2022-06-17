OPPO has launched the Find X5 series in the Kenyan market, and it is retailing at Ksh. 99,999.
This is the latest phone from Oppo which comes soon after the launch of OPPO Reno7 5G and OPPO Reno7 4G smartphones currently in the market.
OPPO Find X5 is the company’s ultimate camera smartphone and it comes with many photography features including 4K Ultra Night Video recording.
Oppo Find X5 specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE/CDMA2000/5G
Body dimensions: 6.31 x 2.86 x 0.34 inches
Build: Glass front (Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back, aluminum frame
SIM: Nano-SIM
Screen size: 6.55 inches
Resolution: 1080 x 2400 pixels
OS: Android 12
Chipset: Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
CPU: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 5G (5 nm)
GPU: Adreno 660
Internal storage: 256GB
RAM: 8GB RAM + 5GB virtual RAM
Main camera: 50MP wide + 13MP telephoto + 50MP ultra wide
Selfie camera: Single 32 MP
USB: Type-C 3.1
Battery type: Li-Po 4800 mAh, non-removable
Charging: 80W SuperVOOC wired charging
30W AirVOOC wireless charging
Colours: Black, White, Purple