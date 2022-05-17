Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has announced the global launch of its 2022 LG gram lineup of premium laptops which features seven new models.

The seven include;

gram 17 (17Z90Q)

gram 16 (16Z90Q)

gram 15 (15Z90Q)

gram 14 (14Z90Q)

gram (16T90Q)

gram (14T90Q)

Portable monitor, +view for LGgram (16MQ70)

The LG gram laptops come with a powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor. They have also been upgraded to the latest Gen4 NVMe™ SSD, and employ low-voltage LPDDR5 RAM to achieve a performance boost of around 22 per cent compared to 2021 gram models. Intel® Evo™ Platform certified, the 2022 LG grams guarantee excellent battery life, giving users the freedom to work, or play, wherever their day takes them.

When it comes to safety, the gram laptops come with LG Glance by Mirametrix®, an innovative AI-based software solution that enhances security and convenience. This solution automatically locks the screen if the user steps away from their laptop. It also alerts the user and blurs the content they are working on if someone is peeking at the screen from over their shoulder.

The laptops also come with +view for LG gram, a portable 16-inch monitor with a detachable cover that connects via USB-C to extend the digital workspace. The 16MQ70 can be placed next to a laptop in a horizontal or vertical orientation, and is a perfect match for LG gram 16; combining to provide a seamless look and a 32:10 aspect ratio IPS canvas for advanced multitasking.

Seo Young-Jae, senior vice president and head of the IT business unit of LG Electronics Business Solutions Company, had this to say, “The 2022-gram series honours the brand’s identity and heritage with supreme portability, outstanding performance, and optimized user experiences,” said “Ideal for dynamic people on the move, LG gram products are designed to maximize productivity no matter where you are or what you’re working on.”