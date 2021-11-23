Shares

James Kimani, a Business Information and Technology student at Strathmore University, emerged top in the recently concluded LG Paca Dance Challenge. The dance challenge was a collaboration between LG Electronics and Ubisoft’s Just Dance on Tiktok in Kenya.

The 26 year old amassed the majority of votes by fans for his dance style and creative and fun-filled videos. Kimani, who is also an LG 100 Club influencer, won the grand prize of an LG NanoCell TV 55 inch Nano 79 series from LG’s latest stable of AI enabled home entertainment solutions.

The Paca Dance Challenge is part of LG’s mission to connect and entertain audiences through technology. Earlier in August this year, LG invited Kenyans music enthusiasts to showcase their best performances.

To participate, users were required to post their video on TikTok, using LG’s #SpotOfRhythm brand effect. They would then record the video by pressing the red camera icon at the bottom of the official hashtag challenge page. The hashtag #SpotOfRhythm would then be automatically included in their post, complete with a Just Dance coach and track.

Other winners in the contest were awarded with LG XBOOM Go PN1 speakers. Winners were selected based on a combination of likes on their videos at the #SpotOfRhythm microsite, as well as overall creativity and potential to go viral. The first 50 participants in the competition walked away with a pair of LG TONE Free FN4 earbuds.

“I am so excited to have participated in this contest and emerged the winner. From the word go, I was determined to win and so I put my best foot forward. I thank all those who voted for me and also grateful to LG for supporting this contest,” said an elated Kimani after receiving his award from LG.

During the campaign, users on TikTok had the opportunity to see some of their favorite content creators participating, each performing their unique style to inspire others. Winners were chosen based on the most unique and creative performances.