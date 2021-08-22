Shares

LG Electronics (LG) has partnered with Ubisoft’s Just Dance to launch the LG Paca Dance Challenge via TikTok in Kenya. LG is inviting Kenyans to join in the dance challenge as part of its mission to connect and entertain audiences through technology.

To participate, users can post their video on TikTok, using LG’s #SpotOfRhythm Brand Effect. Participants can record the video by pressing the red camera icon at the bottom of the official hashtag challenge page. The hashtag #SpotOfRhythm will automatically be included in their post, complete with a Just Dance coach and track.

Participants will be directed to a series of moves before earning the opportunity to freestyle.

To qualify to enter the competition, users should do this

Go to LG Paca Dance Challenge website

Visit the #SpotOfRhythm

Upload their video linkAt this location, viewers can see all of the entries published at the portal to date and vote for their favorites.

During the competition, LG will be announcing 6 winners of LG XBOOM Go PN1 Speakers. Winners will then be selected based on a combination of likes on their videos at the #SpotOfRhythm microsite, as well as overall creativity and potential to go viral.

The first 50 participants in the competition will automatically win a pair of LG TONE Free FN4 earbuds. LG will also be awarding an additional 50 pairs of earbuds as prizes at various stages during the campaign.

At the end of the competition, LG will crown the overall winner with a grand prize of an LG NanoCell TV 55 INCH NANO 79 Series, from LG’s latest lineup.

During the campaign, users on TikTok can also expect to see some of their favorite content creators participating, each performing their unique style to inspire others. LG encourages everyone from amateurs to professionals to participate. Winners will be chosen based on the most unique and creative performances.

The competition is running throughout the month of August. The winner in the finals will be announced via LG’s microsite and social media channels.