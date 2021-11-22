The All African Music Awards went down this past weekend at the Eko Hotel in Lagos Nigeria, with the biggest artists in Africa converging for African music’s biggest night.
Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering won two awards for Best Female Artiste East Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB and Soul. Sauti Sol was won the Best group category, while the award for the Best in African Rock went to Rash Band.
13 year old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner at the awards after winning the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music category.
The biggest winner of the night was Malian Ibaone with four awards for the Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa.
Nigerian artist Wizkid won 3 awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s awards. These are Best Song of the Year, Best African Collaborations and Best Artiste of the Year award.
The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, and witnessed singing performances from Zuchu, Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’banj among others.
AFRIMA Awards recognize African music globally and honours African artistes, music producers, songwriters, video directors, DJs, Choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living in Africa or in the diaspora.
Full list of 2021 AFRIMA Awards winners
- Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music – Shanah Manjeru
- African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music – Iba One
- Best Artiste, Duo, or Group in African R & B Soul – Nikita Kering
- Best Artist or Duo in African Dance or Choreography – Flavour, Diamond Platnumz, FallyIpupa
- Best Female Artist in the Diaspora – Naomi Achu
- Artiste, Duo, or Group in African Pop – Iba One
- Best Group – Sauti Sol
- Best Collaboration – Wizkid, Tems
- Best African Rapper Lyricist – Elow’n
- Best Female Artiste in Northern Africa – Manal Benchlikha
- Best Male Artist in Northern Africa – Dizzy Dros
- Best Male Artiste in Eastern Africa – Eddy Kenzo
- Best Female Artist Central Africa – Shan L
- Best Female Artist in East Africa – Nikita Kering
- Male Artist Central Africa – Fally Ipupa
- Best Male Southern Africa – Blaq Diamond
- Best Male Artiste Western Africa – Iba One
- Best Song Of The Year – Wizkid, Tems
- Best Producer Of The Year – Legendary Beatz
- Best Duo African HipHop – Fireboy, Cheque
- Best African Dj – Sinyorita
- African Fan’s Favorite – Fireboy
- AFRIMA Artist of the Year Award – Wizkid
- Album of the Year – Iba One
- Song Writer of the Year – Iba One
- Best in African Rock – Rash Band
- Afrima Legend Award – Kofi Olomide