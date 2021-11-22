Shares

The All African Music Awards went down this past weekend at the Eko Hotel in Lagos Nigeria, with the biggest artists in Africa converging for African music’s biggest night.

Kenyan songstress Nikita Kering won two awards for Best Female Artiste East Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB and Soul. Sauti Sol was won the Best group category, while the award for the Best in African Rock went to Rash Band.

13 year old Kenyan singer Shanah Manjeru became the youngest winner at the awards after winning the Best African Female Artiste in Inspirational Music category.

The biggest winner of the night was Malian Ibaone with four awards for the Album of the Year, African Male Artiste in Inspirational Music, Best Song Writer and Best Male Artiste from Western Africa.

Nigerian artist Wizkid won 3 awards out of the four nominations he got in this year’s awards. These are Best Song of the Year, Best African Collaborations and Best Artiste of the Year award.

The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, and witnessed singing performances from Zuchu, Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’banj among others.

AFRIMA Awards recognize African music globally and honours African artistes, music producers, songwriters, video directors, DJs, Choreographers/dancers, and movie/film producers living in Africa or in the diaspora.

Full list of 2021 AFRIMA Awards winners