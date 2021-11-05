Shares

Kenya’s Shanah Manjeru is the youngest nominee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA). The 13-year-old singer was nominated for her song, God Will Make a Way in the Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Inspirational Music’ category.

Shanah’s begun singing at the age of three. At age seven, she began to sing officially when her parents put up her first music concert in Ethiopia. In October 2017, at nine years old, Shanah went into professional singing with the release of her debut song, Destiny.

In February 2018, she released her second song, We Are One followed closely in April 2018 with Winner and God Will Listen in December 2018. In April 2019, Shanah released Worship and Worship Symphony. Her latest songs are the nominated God Will Make a Way and Jesus Loves You released in August and November 2020 respectively.

Shanah was nominated alongside Ada Ehi Ft Buchi of Nigeria, Afrie of Uganda, Eden of Cote d’Ivoire, Kamo Mphela of South Africa, Montess of Cameroon, Nata of Sierra Leone, Ruth Asong of Cameroon, Diana Hamilton of Ghana and Kelly Khumalo of South Africa.

AFRIMA 2021 will be held at Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, Nigeria from Friday, November 19th to Sunday November 21st, 2021. Preceding the award ceremony is the African Music Business Summit (AMBS), a platform for business networking and interaction among music professionals which will take place on Friday, November 19, 2021.

The AFRIMA Music Fest will also take place on November 19th beginning 6 p.m. The music fest is an evening of non-stop music concerts with live performances from African music superstars.

The main awards event will take place on November 21st, featuring superstars, celebrities, and international personalities at the AFRIMA Awards ceremony. Voting and ticket sales are currently ongoing on the AFRIMA website.

Kenyan artists have been listed in nine of the 30 categories in a selection that commanded 8,860 submissions, the highest since the launch of the awards.