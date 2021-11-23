Shares

Shanah Manjeru, a 13 year old Kenyan gospel musician recently won an AFRIMA Award in the Best Female Artiste in African Inspirational Music category. This is for her song God Will Make A Way.

Shanah won in the category ahead of Ada Ehi, a Nigerian gospel musician, Afrie from Uganda, Eden from Cote D’Ivoire, Kamo Mphela and Kelly Khumalo from South Africa, Montess from Cameroon, Nata from Sierra Leone, Ruth Asong from Cameroon and Diana Hamilton from Ghana.

At 13 years old, Shanah also became the youngest ever AFRIMA Awards winner. That title was previously held by Nikita Kering, another Kenyan songstress who won an AFRIMA Award at 17 years old.

In addition to the win, Shanah was also given the honour and opportunity to deliver the opening welcome to all the AFRIMA nominees from across Africa. This was during the grand opening of the awards event night at the EKO Hotel and Suites in Lagos, Nigeria.

The awards night also witnessed other Kenyans win in their respective music categories. Nikita Kering won two awards for Best Female Artiste East Africa and Best Artist, Duo or Group in African RnB and Soul while Sauti Sol won in the Best group category.

The show was hosted by Eddie Kadi and Pearl Thusi, and witnessed singing performances from Zuchu, Patoranking, Chike, Olakira, D’banj among others.

AFRIMA Awards recognize African music globally and honours African artistes, music producers, songwriters, video directors, DJs, Choreographers or dancers, and movie or film producers living in Africa or in the diaspora.