Bien, Aaron Rimbui, Tanasha Donna, Muthaka, Nikita Kering have been announced as nominees in the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2022.

The awards had a record 9,067 entries and the AFRIMA jury selected a total of 382 nominations across 39 categories, to represent all five regions in Africa, as well as in the diaspora.

Dominating the list with the most nominations, this year, is the South African maverick, Costa Titch, with six nominations for his 2021 smash hit, Big Flexa, in “Song of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”: “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in Use of African Dance/Choreography”.

Dadju, also has six nominations, as well, in “Best Male in Central Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Act in the Diaspora”; and “Best Soundtrack in a Movie, Series, or Documentary”.

Ivorian rapper Didi B has five nominations in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”.

Other nominated include;

1. Burna Boy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Album of the Year”; and “Artiste of the Year”)

2. Fireboy in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Producer of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best African Collaboration”

3. Kizz Daniel in “Best Male Artiste in Western Africa”; “Song of the Year”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Pop”

4. Tiwa Savage in “Best Female Artiste in Western Africa”; “Artiste of the Year”; “Best African Collaboration”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

5. Zakes Bantwini (South Africa) in “Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Best African DJ”; “Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Electro”

6. Marwan Moussa (Egypt) in “Best Male Artiste in Northern Africa”; “Best African Rapper/Lyricist”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African Hip Hop”

7. Nomfundo Moh (South Africa) in “Best Female Artiste in Southern Africa”; “Album of the Year”; “Breakout Artiste of the Year”; and “Best Artiste, Duo or Group in African RnB/Soul”.

The public voting portal for the 2022 AFRIMA edition will be live on Sunday, 25th September, 2022 at 12:00pm CAT. You can vote at AFRIMA.org.

Voting closes at 12.00 (CAT), December 10, 2022, before the AFRIMA main awards ceremony. the 2022 All Africa Music Awards will now be held from the 8th to 11th December, 2022.