The Kenya Association of Manufacturers (KAM) has launched the Kenya Extended Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to address post-consumer waste in Kenya. The organization brings together players in the value chain with an aim to promote collaboration, seek commitment by waste value chain players and support the achievement of a circular economy in Kenya.

Speaking during the launch, Principal Secretary for Environment at the Ministry of Environment and Forestry, Dr. Chris Kiptoo noted that the establishment of KEPRO is timely. This is because it has come at a time when government is gearing up to implement the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Regulations.

“Kenya is among many countries that are facing challenges in both capability and capacity to recycle the high volume of waste generated. As such, we can no longer ignore the effects of irresponsible waste management. It is only through collaboration between all players in the value chain that we shall make strides towards sustainability and circular economy,” said Dr. Kiptoo.

Principal Secretary for Industrialization at the Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development, Amb. Kirimi Kaberia said, “We shall continue to work with manufacturers, through KAM, to ensure the implementation of the 10-year green growth program, to promote sustainable manufacturing in the country, as envisioned in the Kenya Industrial Transformation Project (KITP) 2015.”

Representing Kitui Governor, and Council of Governors Trade and Investment Committee Chair Honourable Charity Ngilu, Kitui County Deputy Governor Dr. Wathe Nzau said, “KAM has been an extremely responsible private sector partner to the government. It’s because of KAM’s Corporate Social Responsibility that manufacturers have founded KEPRO.”

KEPRO Chair Mr. Priyen Tanna underscored the role that KEPRO will play in spearheading the realization of a circular economy in the country, saying “We are confident that a circular economy will redefine the way organizations consider growth and is keen on collaborating with the key stakeholders to reduce waste, drive greater resource productivity, deliver a more competitive economy and reduce the environmental impacts of production and consumption.”

The launch of KEPRO is in line with commitments made in the Kenya Plastic Action Plan, which seeks to enable a circular economy for the environmentally sustainable use and recycling of plastics in Kenya.