HMD Global has announced plans to unveil its latest entry-level platform, Nokia 1.4 in Kenya. The launch follows the launch of the Nokia C1 Plus earlier this year, and the Nokia 3.4 phone into the Kenyan market late last year.

The phone runs on Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system, with a planned Android 11 version coming soon. It also comes with a 6.55 inch touchscreen, 1 GB RAM, 16 GB Internal Storage, 8 MP main camera with a Dual Camera setup and a 5 MP selfie camera. It also has a large 4000 mAh non-removable battery.

Nokia 1.4 users will also enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clear with the phone’s 720 x 1600 pixels impressive resolution.

Nokia 1.4’s new expanded HD+ screen comes into its own with video calling apps. This will help families and loved ones to stay connected amid the current social distancing conditions to showcase the Nokia Cable’s camera capabilities.

Nokia phones, including the Nokia 1.4 have a well-deserved reputation for being sturdy and durable devices. The Nokia 1.4 is an affordable phone which you can happily hand over to the children without worrying about fragility.

Nokia 1.4 specifications

OS: Android 10

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 6.55 inch touchscreen

Chipset: Qualcomm QM215 Snapdragon 215

CPU: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53

GPU: Adreno 308

Resolution: 720 x 1600 pixels

Internal storage: 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

RAM: 1 GB, 2GB, 3 GB

Main camera: Dual camera setup

8 MP (wide)

2 MP, (macro)

Selfie camera: Single 5 MP, (wide)

Sensors: Fingerprint (side-mounted), accelerometer, proximity

Battery type: Li-Po 4000 mAh, non-removable

Colours: Fjord, Charcoal, Dusk