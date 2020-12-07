Shares

HMD Global have announced the launch of the Nokia 3.4 phone into the Kenyan market. With the phone retailing at Ksh. 18,000.

The phone runs on the latest Android 10 Pie and comes with other features such as 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage which is expandable via MicroSD card. The phone also comes with a 4000mAh battery which has 10W USB-C fast charging. It is powered by a Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460processor.

For the display, the Nokia 3.4 rocks a 6.39 inches HD touchscreen which ensures you have more screen for media consumption. It comes with a Triple camera setup at the back where you have a 13MP primary camera, 5MP Ultrawide camera and a 2MP depth camera. At the front the phones comes with 8MP selfie camera.

Nokia 3.4 specifications;