HMD Global has launched the Nokia C1 Plus and the phone is available on sale in Kenya. The smartphone is set to retail at Ksh.8,999 in retail stores countywide.

The new Nokia C1 Plus is the most affordable 4G Nokia smartphone with a 4G connectivity, offering wider experiences to more users around the world. The launch of the Nokia C1 comes after the launch of the Nokia C2 in April last year.

With the Nokia C1 Plus, users can enjoy selfies and videos, apps and texts that pop, and immersive entertainment delivered to them crisp and clean. The new smartphone also coms with Android 10 (Go edition), with lighter apps and less bloatware, meaning you can store up to 3000 songs or 13 hours of HD video.

Speaking during the announcement, Gopher Ogembo, Senior Business Manager at HMD Global said, “The Nokia C1 was extremely successful in its mission to bring a great smartphone experience and make that first step to a smartphone truly accessible to all. With the new Nokia C1 Plus, we offer reassurance that your new smartphone will go the distance and the certainty that you can trust it to connect anywhere.”

Nokia C1 Plus specifications

Network: 2G/3G/4G

Dimensions: 5.87 x 2.80 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Single SIM (Nano-SIM) or Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)

Screen: 5.45 inches

OS: Android 10 (Go edition)

Chipset: microSDXC (dedicated slot)

CPU: Quad-core 1.4 GHz

Internal storage: 16GB

RAM: 1GB RAM

Rear camera: 5 MP

Selfie camera:5 MP

Battery: Li-Ion 2500 mAh, removable

Available colors: Blue, Red