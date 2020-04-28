Nokia C2 is now available in Kenya to retail at Ksh. 8,199

Shares

HMD Global has launched the Nokia C2, a budget phone in Kenya and it will be retailing at Ksh. 8,199. The phone is a successor to the Nokia C1 which was released last year.

The Nokia C2 comes with a 5.7 inch HD LCD capacitive touchscreen with 16 M colors. The screen is an improvement from the C1 which rocked a 5.45 inch screen. The screen is HD with 720×1440 pixels giving you some fairly good images.

The comes in two colors, Black or Cyan. The phone is available in both Safaricom stores and open retail channels countrywide.

Nokia C1 Specifications

Network: GSM/HSPA/LTE

Dimensions: 6.09 x 2.98 x 0.35 inches

SIM: Dual SIM

Screen: 5.7 inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, 83.8 cm2 (~71.6% screen-to-body ratio) with 720 x 1440 pixels resolution, 18:9 ratio (~282 ppi density)

OS: Android 9.0 (Pie); Go edition

Chipset: Unisoc (28 nm)

CPU: Quad-core 1.4 GHz Crtex-A53

Internal storage: 16 GB upgradable via microSD to up to 128 GB

RAM: 1 GB

Rear camera:, 5 MP

Selfie camera: 5 MP

Battery: Non-removable Li-Ion 2800 mAh