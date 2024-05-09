Shares

Human Mobile Devices (HMD), the manufacturer of Nokia phones, has announced the comeback of the iconic Nokia 3210.

This mobile phone was a defining piece of technology for an entire generation, and now, 25 years later, users will have the opportunity to experience the legendary device once again.

‘Dumbphones’ are making a comeback as people look to return to simpler times. In 2023 HMD saw sales of the iconic Nokia 2660 Flip phone, double; and HMD expects further feature phone market growth in 2024.

The devices offer a solution for a digital detox in a world where almost four in ten (38%) of 16-24-year-olds worry they spend too much time on their smartphone.

Lars Silberbauer, CMO of HMD, comments: “The Nokia 3210, a cultural icon, is back at the pinnacle of global dumbphone boom as consumers look to balance their screen time usage with a digital detox. The Nokia 3210 has simplicity at its core, allowing consumers to be totally present. Forget dumbphone, this is 2024’s fun phone.”

A quarter of a century ago the Nokia 3210 was launched. It quickly became a smash hit, and it connected hundreds of millions of people. For 2024 it’s back. Only this time the focus is very much on disconnecting people from their screens.

Ben Wood, the founder of the Mobile Phone Museum, highlighted that the original Nokia 3210 holds a special place in the hearts of many consumers as one of the highest-selling mobile phones of all time. Considering its strong heritage and iconic design, it is the perfect product to re-imagine for the modern era. “The Nokia 3210 is regarded as one of the most significant handsets Nokia ever developed and was cherished by many as their first mobile phone. In its silver jubilee year, this modern twist on a design classic is sure to capture people’s attention”.

The relaunch of the icon feeds into the increasing popularity and continued resurgence of feature phones as growing numbers of young people switch off and embrace the digital detox movement.

For those who want to take a break from social media, the internet, and endless apps, there is now a way to do so in serious late nineties/early noughties style – with the Nokia 3210. Whether it’s for a day, a weekend, or indefinitely, this phone can help you disconnect and take a step back in time.

Updated for a new generation, the reimagined Nokia 3210 boasts a sleek retro design. It comes loaded with all the essential features you’d expect from the OG feature phone, including a 2MP camera with flash (and torch!) and a long-lasting 1450 mAh2 battery that won’t die on you when you’re partying hard this summer. The phone also has 4G for crystal-clear calls.

Just as it was back in the day, the Nokia 3210 is set to be the must-have lifestyle and accessory this festival season, and festival goers won’t just be choosing it for its robustness and no-nonsense functionality. They’ll be doing so to make a serious style statement too.

The trend for all things Y2K era is still going strong. In line with the late nineties and early noughties fashion, the 3210 is only available in three bold colours that resemble that time period; Scuba Blue, Y2K Gold and Grunge Black.

Lastly, the Nokia 3210 would not be complete without its signature game, Snake. Fortunately, the game is included in the phone’s features. Prepare your thumbs, spread the word to your friends, and aim to achieve the highest score possible.

