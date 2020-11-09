Shares

LG Electronics in partnership with Opalnet Limited has opened its fourth Brandshop amid a 20% increase in consumer demand attributed to Kenyans increasing preference for using smart electronics and appliances.

The new outlet which is operated by LG’s authorized distributer Opalnet is located at AdLife Plaza Building in the Nairobi Kilimani Area and will sell all LG’s popular electronic household products.

The new shop will feature a ThinQ Experience Zone displaying products equipped with Smart ThinQ and AI technology. This intended to give consumers an exclusive opportunity to witness firsthand how the company is enabling the AI, premium lifestyle experience. The product lineup will include the OLED TVs, InstaView™ Door-in-Door® refrigerators, LG TWINWash™ washing machines, DUALCOOL Air Conditioners among other home appliances.

LG Electronics East Africa Managing Director Mr. Sa Nyoung Kim, had this to say, “This brandshop is a showcase of our commitment to redefining retail standards in the Kenya which we see as having a great growth potential for LG. Furthermore, we strongly believe that recently introduced Extended Producer Responsibility Regulations Bill has encouraged the setup of smart homes and uptake in smart electronics and appliances that support the internet of things which LG strongly supports.”