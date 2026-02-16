Shares

Pwani Oil Products Limited has announced a strategic partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society to deliver an aid package to orphanages across Mombasa County. The initiative, designed to provide both material relief and social empowerment, arrives at a critical time for vulnerable communities grappling with economic volatility.

The program targets 10 selected orphanages, focusing on the distribution of essential nutrition and hygiene products. Pwani Oil has committed a supply of its brands, including Salit cooking oil, Sawa Biscuit Bathing Soap, and Ushindi Multi-Purpose Soap Cream.

The handover ceremony, held at Pwani Oil’s Mombasa offices, signaled the start of a series of site visits that will combine product delivery with:

Mental Health Awareness: Sessions tailored for young residents and their guardians.

First Aid Sensitization: Equipping staff with life-saving skills.

Psychosocial Support: Interactive activities designed to foster emotional wellbeing among the children.

“Ramadan is a time of compassion and solidarity,” said Rajul Malde, Commercial Director at Pwani Oil. “Our partnership with the Kenya Red Cross aims to ensure that vulnerable children and caregivers have access to essential products and support systems that strengthen dignity and wellbeing.”

The initiative is a direct response to the mounting financial pressures facing Kenyan households. With food prices serving as a primary driver of inflation and nearly one in five Kenyans experiencing food insecurity, charitable institutions are finding it increasingly difficult to operate on dwindling donations.

Kenya Red Cross representatives emphasized that the collaboration serves as a blueprint for how corporations can move beyond “transactional” charity toward “transformational” impact.

“This partnership demonstrates how private sector collaboration can deliver holistic community impact,” noted Johnson Gachanja, Chairman of the Kenya Red Cross Society. “We will be working through youth-led engagement to support our beneficiaries with knowledge on mental health and wellbeing—areas that are increasingly critical for young people.”